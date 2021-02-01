News

Peugeot 208: pneumatici All Season optional sulla Active Pack

di Marco Coletto -
Peugeot 208

La Peugeot 208 Active Pack – la versione più venduta della seconda generazione della piccola francese – è ora ordinabile anche con pneumatici All Season

La Peugeot 208 Active Pack – la versione più venduta della seconda generazione della piccola francese – è ora ordinabile anche con pneumatici All Season.

Le coperture Goodyear Vector 4 Season Gen-3optional a 200 euro – sono acquistabili direttamente dal concessionario sulle quattro motorizzazioni abbinabili all’allestimento Active Pack: due 1.2 tre cilindri a benzina (aspirato da 75 CV e PureTech turbo da 100 CV), un 1.5 turbodiesel BlueHDi da 102 CV e un’unità elettrica da 136 CV.

Peugeot 208 Active Pack: i prezzi

Motori a benzina

  • Peugeot 208 PureTech 75 Active Pack 17.800 euro
  • Peugeot 208 PureTech 100 Active Pack 19.000 euro
  • Peugeot 208 PureTech 100 EAT8 Active Pack 20.800 euro

Motore diesel

  • Peugeot 208 BlueHDi Active Pack 20.700 euro

Motore elettrico

  • Peugeot e-208 Active Pack 34.650 euro
tag
goodyear Peugeot peugeot 208 piccole pneumatici

Il mondo Peugeot

Il mondo Peugeot