Peugeot 208: pneumatici All Season optional sulla Active Pack

La Peugeot 208 Active Pack – la versione più venduta della seconda generazione della piccola francese – è ora ordinabile anche con pneumatici All Season.
Le coperture Goodyear Vector 4 Season Gen-3 – optional a 200 euro – sono acquistabili direttamente dal concessionario sulle quattro motorizzazioni abbinabili all’allestimento Active Pack: due 1.2 tre cilindri a benzina (aspirato da 75 CV e PureTech turbo da 100 CV), un 1.5 turbodiesel BlueHDi da 102 CV e un’unità elettrica da 136 CV.
Peugeot 208 Active Pack: i prezzi
Motori a benzina
- Peugeot 208 PureTech 75 Active Pack 17.800 euro
- Peugeot 208 PureTech 100 Active Pack 19.000 euro
- Peugeot 208 PureTech 100 EAT8 Active Pack 20.800 euro
Motore diesel
- Peugeot 208 BlueHDi Active Pack 20.700 euro
Motore elettrico
- Peugeot e-208 Active Pack 34.650 euro